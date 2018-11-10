It's no secret that some car manufacturers share the same component with other brands. Others even use third-party parts, which can be used by other brands as well. This isn't done to trick you or anything; it's a manufacturing practice that's targeted to cut developmental costs and get discounts. As an example, Ford sources its dual-clutch transmission from Getrag for its GT supercar. The gearbox is 7DCL750, and it's also found inside Ferraris (California and 458) and Mercedes-AMGs (GT and SLS), mainly for the high-torque application of this transaxle type gearbox. In fact, the Mercedes-AMG GT and Ford GT share the same gear ratios, too.

With this in mind, you might think that the replacement parts for the 7DCL750 from both manufacturers would have the same price, right? Well, you're wrong.

As reported by Road & Track, it seems like there's a sizable gap in pricing between the replacement parts of the Ford GT's and Mercedes-AMG GT's Getrag DCTs even though they're essentially the same.

Ford's replacement DCT, with part number HG7Z-7000-A, reportedly has a retail price of $27,624, which could increase up to $32,624 if you don't have one to turn in as it's on an exchange-only basis. The Mercedes-AMG's, on the other hand, retails for $14,940 for the part number A1902600500. It could even go down to $11,715 if you would opt for the rebuilt variant of the transmission under part number A1902600600.

There could be a lot of factors to look at for this price difference, one of them is the production volume of the nameplate. Ford only built 138 GTs in 2017, but the Blue Oval is on its way to make up for it and produce 1,350 units by the year 2022. No matter what the reason is, one thing's for sure: it's not cheap to own a Ford GT.

Source: Road & Track