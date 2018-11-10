A new study has declared London the supercar capital of the world following analysis of photo-sharing app Instagram.

The study carried out by driving experience retailer Activity Superstore, analyzed images of 12 different car manufacturers including the likes of Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Pagani. It found that of the 148.1 million images of supercars shared on Instagram in the last three years, 6.1 million of those were taken in London, compared to 5.9 million in Moscow and 4 million in Los Angeles.

Popular locations in London for supercar sightings include the world-famous Harrods store, the Park Tower Hotel, and Sloane street in Knightsbridge, as well as Lowndes square in Belgravia and The Dorchester Hotel in Mayfair.

New York was the fourth most popular city for supercar snaps with 3.7 million, while Dubai was fifth with 3.6 million. Somewhat surprisingly was Monaco's position in the results. According to the study, the principality is the eighth most popular supercar spotting location, behind both Paris and Istanbul. Stuttgart and Toronto rounded out the top 10 most popular locations for supercar sightings according to pictures shared on Instagram

"We’re living in an era of supercar showmanship. Where millionaires (and billionaires) use their exotic automotive finery to wow an audience of admirers," said Matt Davis at Activity Superstore "It obviously works because, in just the last three years, a huge 148 million supercars have been Instagrammed."

"There may be many dedicated enthusiasts out there but almost everyone can appreciate a beautifully crafted supercar when they see one," he added. "For this reason, we decided to map out where the supercar capitals are so people know where to go if they want to spot one."

When it came to brands, Ferrari was the most popular with nearly 53 million posts. Lamborghini was second with 48.1 million posts, and Porsche the third most popular with 43.1 million.

In terms of the best places to find each different manufacturer, London was declared the best place for spotting Aston Martins, Bugattis, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Paganis, while Moscow is a hotspot for Bentleys and Porsches. There were some somewhat surprising results – Los Angeles was the number one spot to see McLarens, and Guadalajara was the world's number one location for spotting Koenigseggs and second for seeing Paganis.