The Honda S2000 gained fans in part from its absolute jewel of an engine. The 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder had its rev limiter at an astronomical 9,200 rpm, and it was the perfect powerplant for the little roadster. However, a new video from The Hoonigans shows an alternative way to motivating the sports car by dumping the original mill for a 3.2-liter V6 from a 2003 Acura TL Type S with a pair of turbos. The setup might some blasphemous to hardcore fans, but the work necessary to create this setup is laudable.

Jason Schmuck created this S2000 to show off what his shop was capable of, and his team did an amazing job. A kit allowed for hooking up the V6 to the roadster's original gearbox, but Schmuck had to do everything else. He was careful to make the twin-turbo setup symmetrical so that it looked especially attractive in the engine bay.

The significant amount of titanium work is especially impressive. To make it, Schmuck laser cut sections of titanium and then welded them together into complicated bends. They exit out of each side of the front fenders.

Freeing up room at the back of the car allowed Schmuck to mount a pair of radiators behind the rear axle. Electric pumps help them send the coolant back to the engine at the other end of the vehicle.

Schmuck estimates the setup produces 497 horsepower (371 kilowatts). However, this output is with the turbos running at just seven pounds of boost. There's still quite a bit of power on tap by turning things up, but Schmuck couldn't take things too far until showing the creation at SEMA.

Source: TheHoonigans via YouTube