The current iteration of the Chevrolet Colorado kicked off in America for the 2015 model year. It grew in size from the first-generation model, and buyers responded by plunking down hard-earned cash for nearly half a million trucks since then. To celebrate that milestone, Chevrolet is offering a pair of special edition models aimed both at off-road fans, and those who prefer cruising the streets.

The new 2019 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Trail Runner is the off-road specialist. Think of it as a middle child between the standard Z71 and the more aggressive ZR2, adding stamped aluminum underbody skid plates up front and in the middle, with additional rocker protection. Aggressive Goodyear off-road tires are also part of the package.

2 Photos

On the flip side is the 2019 Chevrolet Colorado RST. If those letters sound familiar, they also adorn street-focused editions of the Tahoe, Suburban, and Silverado pickup. For Colorado, the RST package is purely aesthetic in nature with a monochromatic touch to the otherwise LT-trimmed exterior. It also wears RST badging, and it's the first Colorado to come from the factory with 20-inch wheels.

Both special edition trucks are easily identifiable up front thanks to the Chevrolet-branded grille borrowed from the ZR2 Bison. Chevrolet also wants you to know, however, that the grille is available as a $395 upgrade for any Colorado model.

“The success of Colorado helped reignite the midsize truck segment, which increased 27 percent from 2015 to 2017,” said Sandor Piszar, director of Marketing for Chevrolet Trucks. “It changed what customers expected from a midsize truck, brought new customers to Chevrolet, and has inspired competitors to follow Chevy’s lead.”

The two new offerings join a growing stable of Colorado models that include the Z71, the ZR2, and the beefy ZR2 Bison.

Source: Chevrolet