The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon carries forward the classic muscle car recipe of putting a massive engine in a mid-sized coupe, and it uses the prodigious power to accelerate through the quarter mile quicker than just about anything on the road. Conversely, the Acura NSX typifies the modern method of creating a supercar by combining a twin-turbo V6 and three electric motors, in addition to lots of electronics to make the complicated setup work. Now, DragTimes takes these two very different machine to an abandoned runway in the desert to see how they perform.

In the first run, the Demon jumps the start and has some fun by doing a smokey burnout done the strip. The NSX completes the quarter mile, though, and covers the distance in 11.1 seconds at 125.6 miles per hour.

In ideal conditions, the Demon can run the quarter in the nine-second range, so you might expect it to wipe the floor with the NSX in these races. However, that's not the case. Even with the Nitto drag radial tires, it can be hard for the Demon to put down the powerplant's ample power. In the races from a standing start, the Acura actually wins against the more powerful Dodge.

The NSX and Challenger also engage in three races from a roll, and these runs let the Dodge show off its acceleration ability. The Acura admirably tries to keep up, but with traction less of a concern, the sports car can't win against the muscle machine.

This is a 2017 NSX in this video, meaning that it doesn't have the upgrades for the 2019 model year. However, these pieces wouldn't help the coupe go much quicker in the quarter mile. The improvements include new Continental SportContact 6 tires that allegedly shed two seconds a lap off a run around the Suzuka Circuit. In addition, the suspension is 26-percent stiffer in front and 19-percent stiffer at the back. The standard equipment also now includes four-way power adjustable seats, satellite navigation, aluminum pedals, and front and rear proximity sensors.

Source: DragTimes via YouTube