Back in September we learned that Cadillac’s hot new 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 was christened Blackwing. Such names for engines aren’t entirely uncommon – Ford has the EcoBoost line and Coyote V8, and of course, there’s the bonkers Hellcat from Dodge – but there isn’t always some snazzy logo to go with it. There will be with Blackwing, however, because GM Authority just uncovered trademark filings from Cadillac that adds a picture to the title. And it’s, well, a black wing.

The application date for the trademark is October 30, filed both in the United States and Canada. We dug up the Canadian filing, which also describes the design as “two stylized wings comprised of six elongated geometric shapes.” Looking above, that’s indeed exactly what we see in this simple-yet-elegant logo. As far as we’re concerned it seems a perfect fit for a performance-oriented Cadillac.

And it should be quite the performer. This new engine is a compact “hot V” design with the turbos nestled between the DOHC cylinder heads. The twin-scroll hairdryers are said to spin up very quick for very little turbo lag, and the result is 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) with 20 pounds of boost. All in all, it sounds like an engine that’s definitely worthy of a cool logo.

The V8 will power the new Cadillac CT6-V sport sedan when it goes on sale next year, but with this effort and expense to recognize the engine, we’re wondering if Blackwing might also become a name associated with actual models? The Hellcat name and badge adorns Dodge Chargers and Challengers, and we certainly see EcoBoost badges on various Ford vehicles. Could a CT6-V Blackwing be in the future? And since it’s likely the engine will find its way to other Caddy models, an Escalade Blackwing doesn’t sound bad at all.

We’re certainly interested in sampling the new mill when the amped-up CT6 hits the streets next year.

Source: GM Authority