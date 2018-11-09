We’re just over two weeks away from seeing the all-new Kia Soul at the Los Angeles Auto Show, but it appears that testing will continue right to the bitter end. Automotive Mike on YouTube was holding station at several points around the Nürburgring and caught this camo-wrapped Soul bombing through the corners, body leaning through turns like the apex of every corner was infected with the plague.

Of course, the Soul isn’t designed to be a performance dynamo. It’s Kia’s popular compact crossover, and though the shape looks familiar it’s completely new from the ground up. Underneath the Soul is a new platform shared with the Hyundai Kona, and for the first time, the front-wheel-drive Soul should be available with optional all-wheel drive.

The crossover is expected to grow ever-so-slightly as well, so inside accommodations should be a bit more roomy for passengers. We haven’t had a good look at the interior so we don’t know precisely how those changes will shake down, but seeing a bit more tech inside – including some fresh driver assist systems – is a safe bet.

7 Photos

Engine wise there won’t be any drastic changes from what’s currently available, with one very notable exception. A range of four-cylinder gas engines with naturally-aspirated and turbo power will be the primary motivation, with power expected to top out around 175 horsepower(130 kilowatts) from a boosted 1.6-liter mill. The big news, however, is the addition of a fully electric Soul that is believed to offer 201 hp (150 kW) and a range upwards of 300 miles. It’s not clear if the Soul EV will launch at the same time as the ICE models, but if it doesn’t it won’t be far behind.

All our questions should be answered very soon. The Los Angeles Auto Show kicks off at the end of November and we will be there to see the all-new Soul in person.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube