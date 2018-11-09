It was back in March 2017 when we published the first batch of spy shots with the next-generation Toyota Corolla sedan and now we’re only a few days away from the model’s official reveal. Teased here alongside the already launched Corolla hatchback and wagon, the sedan will grace us with its presence at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition from November 16.

While the version that will be up on display at the event will undoubtedly be the Chinese-spec Corolla sedan, it should still give us an accurate understating of what to expect from the U.S. version in terms of design. After all, the five-door hatchback looks essentially the same in Europe and North America, and we’re not seeing a reason why there should be a different story with the four-door sedan.

Toyota is giving us an early look to ease the wait until next week by showing a design sketch of the sedan alongside the silhouettes of the other two body styles. We also have plenty of spy shots (see at the end) of the hugely popular car, which has entered its 12th generation. Add into the mix a speculative render based on the hatchback (see right below), so we have a pretty good idea of how it’s going to look like.

There’s not much of a secrecy regarding the technical specifications either considering most of the hardware will be inherited from the hatchback. Power for the U.S. model should come from a newly developed 2.0-liter gasoline engine hooked up to either a six-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission. The four-cylinder mill is rated at 168 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 155 pound-feet (210 Newton-meters) of torque from 4,800 rpm.

To get ready for U.S. manufacturing of the new TNGA-based Corolla, Toyota is investing $170 million in its Blue Springs factory in Mississippi and creating 400 new jobs necessary to boost production. In addition, the Corolla will also be manufactured at a new factory in Alabama that Toyota is building together with Mazda and is set to become operational in 2021.

Source: Toyota