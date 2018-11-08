After a lengthy teaser campaign, BMW finally unveiled its larger-than-life X7 last month. In the time since that debut, we’ve come to understand the flagship SUV is rather polarizing throughout pretty much the entire automotive community. From hardcore BMW enthusiasts to armchair motorists, it seems people either really like, or really hate, Munich’s three-row people mover.

Here’s the thing. Such opinions on design can often change once a vehicle is actually seen in person. That hasn’t happened for most of us yet, but RoCars on YouTube did get a chance to check out the X7 up-close and personal. This still isn’t the tactile experience we’re patiently waiting for – that will come in a few weeks at the LA Auto Show – but live HD video is definitely a rung up the ladder from manufacturer press photos.

Do we pick up on anything new? The detailed camera work inside gives us a better impression of what it will be like to travel in this big six-seater. Specifically, the second-row buckets look quite spacious and comfortable, but we’re a bit worried about that folding third row. Considering the X7’s size there doesn’t appear to be much legroom for the rearmost passengers. With the X5 offering a third row, our second impression here is that the X7's only advantage might be a bit more cargo space in back.

Outside, that Kidney Grille still looks bigger than ever, but the video seems to flatter the X7’s chin compared to the pictures we’ve seen thus far. It still looks quite chiseled, but there’s a bit more elegance here than what we saw in BMW’s launch photos. That’s interesting considering this is an M50d model; not a full-fledged M edition but still endowed with a bit more sport.

There’s still much to uncover, and this video whets our appetite for a closer look. Look for more from us later this month at the 2018 LA Auto Show.

Source: RoCars Via YouTube