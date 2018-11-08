See what happens when Nissan and Porsche team up to combine the GT-R and 911.
Automakers often team up to pool their resources on a project. This can range from building practically identical vehicles like the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ to shared platforms like the Mazda MX-5 Miata and Fiat 124 Spider.
It can be fun to imagine what would happen if two automakers dropped their competitive spirit and decided to work together. The folks at Budget Direct Car Insurance decided to mashup a few brands and rendered the wild results.
Click through the slides above to see what happens when design cues from existing models combine together to create a new machine.
Source: Budget Direct Car Insurance