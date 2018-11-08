Bentley specializes in making luxurious cars with plenty of power. Ferrari concentrates of building high-horsepower machines with opulent touches. This is what would happen if the Brits and Italians collaborate on a coupe.

This model features the grille and rear haunches of a Continental GT. The sides come from the 812 Superfast. The arched hood takes most of its inspiration from the Bentley, but the angular headlights are more akin to what you'd see on a Ferrari.

The rendering doesn't show off the coupe's cabin, but leather, Alcantara, wood, and carbon fiber touches would likely adorn the entire cabin.