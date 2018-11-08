Are you ready for what could be the most exciting in-car footage ever shot at the Nürburgring? In this case, exciting doesn’t necessarily mean fast, though a 707-horsepower (527-kilowatt) Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat certainly isn’t slow by any definition. Thing is, we’re used to seeing these 2.5-ton monsters tearing up quarter-mile stretches of asphalt while drag racing. Tackling the endless corners and sphincter-tightening blind crests at the Green Hell, however, is a completely different matter. But holy cow is it epic fun to watch.

The video comes from Bavarian MOPAR Works on YouTube, and what you see is what you get. For us, that means an edge-of-the-seat experience not unlike turning virtual ‘Ring laps on a gaming console, with the notable exception that understeering into the fence has actual consequences. Those corners come up awfully quick, and we think the car will make each turn, but the howling tires at a mere hint of steering wheel movement keeps our fight-or-flight response fully engaged. The driver’s occasional c’mon girl commentary – usually mid-corner – doesn’t help. Granted, some of this could be our overactive imaginations picturing a Dodge Charger at the 'Ring, but there’s no denying the manhandling we see in this video. Yes, Chargers can turn. But it's not what you'd call an ideal scenario.

There’s also no denying the driver knows the car and the track very well, and oh yeah, the car is absolutely fast. Despite some heavy traffic and fading brakes towards the end, the Hellkitty turns a bridge-to-gantry time of 8 minutes 58 seconds. That effort is verified by a black Porsche 911 Turbo that passes the Charger early on, but never manages to get more than a few seconds ahead. It's big, it's crazy, and it's awesome.

As far as fish-out-of-water stories go, this is one that every car enthusiast should enjoy. Is a Dodge Charger Hellcat the ideal machine to try and tame the Nürburgring? Nope, but with 707 hp and enough mojo behind the wheel, it looks like epic fun to try.

