Hyundai has kept quiet, for the most part, about its upcoming three-row SUV. Outside of a few spy photos and some light teasers, we don't know much about it. But today we get our first glimpse at the flagship – and more importantly, we learn its name.

Confirming early patent filings, Hyundai is dubbing its new SUV the Palisade. The name translates literally to “a series of coastal cliffs,” but pays homage to the Pacific Palisade islands in California. No doubt that Southern California will be a big market for the three-row SUV when it debuts.

The eight-passenger Palisade shares its platform with the equally large Kia Telluride, which made its debut at New York Fashion Week and followed up with a series of concepts at SEMA. Even though it's a brand-new platform, though, we don't expect a ton of changes for the Palisade visually; it will essentially be a three-row version of the current Santa Fe with square driving lamps, a large Hyundai signature grille, and a profile almost identical to the smaller Santa Fe, apart from an extended rear.

Even with its size, the Palisade will likely still offer front-wheel drive standard, with an option for all-wheel drive. Rumor has it that Hyundai will shoehorn in a 3.3-liter V6 with 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) under the hood, and a hybrid 3.5-liter V6 with a total output of 400 hp (298 kW) will join the range later on.

The Hyundai Palisade will make its debut at the L.A. Auto Show on November 28, 2018, and promises a “bold exterior.” The SUV will go on sale in the U.S. summer of 2019. No word on pricing yet.

Source: Hyundai