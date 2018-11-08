The last time we checked in with Samcrac, the YouTube personality discovered his salvaged Audi R8 sports car suffered a crack in its frame where the left-front strut meets the body. Despite the crack's relatively small size, though, the damage was deep enough to force the near-perfect looking German sports car to forgo its clean title and take on a salvaged one.

Nevertheless, with the R8's frame problem identified, Samcrac took it upon himself to fix the aluminum body panel for a fraction of the nearly $30,000 repair cost he was quoted. How did he fair? Not too badly.

In fact, Samcrac managed to get the offending crack repaired with only about $200 in tool costs (tools he admits he bought using cost-saving coupons) and another $300 for a professional aluminum welder. That’s a total sum of $500. Of course, it didn’t come easy, and the entrepreneurial YouTuber managed to add more than $1,000 in damages to his R8 while attempting to fix the sports car.

Still, even with the additional damages included in the overall cost, the total spent to repair this Audi R8 remains small potatoes compared to the original quoted cost. Watch and see how it all went down, and be sure to take a minute to note and learn from Samcrac’s costly mistake.

Source: YouTube/Samcrac