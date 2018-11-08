We’re only a few weeks away from the Los Angeles Auto Show, and among the 60 (!) or so debuts scheduled, one of the most hotly anticipated vehicles it the new Jeep Scrambler – or as some of you might know it, the Wrangler pickup.

Jeep hinted at a JL-based Wrangler pickup well prior to the model’s debut. But now that the JL Wrangler is out and about, it will only be a few weeks until we see the pickup on the show stand in L.A. Until then, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming truck.

What Is It?

In its most basic form, the new Scrambler is a Wrangler with a pickup bed. It should look something like the render pictured above. But not everything on the Scrambler will carry over exactly as it is on the JL Wrangler. For one, we know that the front grill will be tweaked slightly; the most recent spy photos show the pickup sporting a unique front bumper. We also expect some changes out back with the addition of the bed.

Rumors of a Wrangler pickup have been circulating since 2015, and former FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne confirmed it in 2016, but the idea was tossed around as early as 2005. Remember the JK-based Gladiator concept that was shockingly close-to-production ready? It’s been 13 years since that concept made its debut and nearly three since the pickup project was confirmed. Now the production model will make its debut in just a few weeks.

What Will It Be Called?

Jeep hasn’t officially confirmed the name “Scrambler.” CEO Sergio Marchionne even said earlier in the year that he “[doesn’t] know the name of the pickup.” But all signs point to Scrambler – “Jeep Wrangler Pickup” just doesn’t roll off the tongue.

The last time Jeep had a Scrambler in its lineup was 1986. The outgoing CJ-8 was the last of the successful CJs, and the most recent to bear the Scrambler moniker. For what it’s worth, Jeep sold more than 1.5 million examples of the CJ over the course of its 40 years of production.

What Does It Look Like?

It will look like a JL Wrangler with a bed, obviously. Not much will change visually in the switch from Wrangler to Scrambler, outside of a few modifications to the front and rear of the truck. The same signature Jeep styling will carry over, as spy photos have hinted at, and we know that the Scrambler – just like its Wrangler sibling – will also have removable doors and a removable soft top.

What’s Under The Hood?

The new Jeep Scrambler will get the same Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 and turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder from the Wrangler. Power output should stay the same. But the Scrambler might be one of the first iterations of the Wrangler with both a diesel and a hybrid option – reports suggest the pickup will get both engines when it hits the market in 2019.

How Much Will It Cost?

Of all the details we do have on the new Scrambler, price isn’t one of them. The current JL Wrangler starts at $27,945, but expect the Scrambler to skim closer to the $30,000 mark to start. With Rubicon and other of road trims, which are anticipated on the truck, expect that number to climb. The current JL Wrangler Rubicon starts at $37,945.

What Kind Of Tech Will It Have?

We assumed the new Scrambler would have all the same tech available on the current Wrangler, but only recently did a leaked dealer presentation confirm it. The new Scrambler will have both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and we expect it to share the same screen sizes with the current Wrangler: Either a 5.0-inch touchscreen, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, or an 8.4-inch touchscreen. It will also have “Next generation advanced safety systems,” according to the presentation.

Where Will It Be Built?

The Jeep Scrambler will be built alongside the JL Wrangler at FCA’s Toledo, Ohio manufacturing facility.

When Will We See it?

The Jeep Scrambler will make its debut on November 28, 2018, at the L.A. Auto Show before going on sale early in 2019.