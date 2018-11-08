Based on the debuts at this year's Sao Paulo International Motor Show, pickups are doing big business in Brazil, and Ford joins the party by bringing the Ranger Storm and Black Edition to the event. Both models are concepts, but Ford admits that they could go into production if the public reacts positively to this aggressive styling. If the similar appearance of the EcoSport Storm is any indication, buyers would really dig this look.

Both of these Ranger concepts use the Limited trim as a starting point. The pair use a turbodiesel engine with 197 horsepower (147 kilowatts) and a six-speed automatic transmission.

According to our colleagues in Brazil, the Ranger Storm is supposed to be a truck for going off-road. It features matte black trim for the front bumper, fender flares, lower section of the doors, and tailgate. The rest of the body is Tuscan Red that actually appears to be a dark shade of orange. A snorkel air intake allows for deeper water crossings. Chunky rails on the roof and tailgate offer plenty of space for tying down cargo. The truck rides on a set of black, six-spoke wheels that wear Pirelli MTR Scorpion all-terrain tires.

Conversely, the Ranger Black Edition is supposed to fit in an urban environment. As the name suggests, it features a body full of dark accents, including the mirror caps, 18-inch wheels, door handles, running boards, and headlight surrounds. A bed extender allows for carrying more cargo in the pickup, so Ford throws a matching black Triumph Scrambler motorcycle in the back of this concept. Inside, there's black leather upholstery.

Ford is currently gearing up to launch the Ranger in the United States, and production is already underway in Michigan. If these concepts see production, the Blue Oval could decide to bring similarly styled versions to America.

Photos: Donizette Castilho