Download the Motorsport Fans app for Android or iOS today.

We’ve always put the fan first, but here at Motorsport Network we’re delighted that we can further justify this claim with Motorsport Fans – a new app launched today, conceived by the fan for the fan.

Over the past six months, we’ve been beavering away at Motorsport Network HQ with a vocal, passionate and knowledgeable group of race fans. We’ve explored every aspect of their passion for the sport, and with this insight, our clever bods have screwed together a shiny new home for your commentary, opinion and views on where racing’s at.

Three months ago we opened a test version to a small group of motorsport enthusiasts, and we already have thousands of opinions, debates and stories from the minds of fans.

The Fans have Spoken!

Shortly after the launch of the app, Daniel Ricciardo announced his shock move to Renault, and the Australian (6th), along with Renault (2nd), remains one of the most talked about topics among fans. Incredibly, Schumacher (that’s Mick and Michael combined now) is the third most talked about driver name, behind Vettel and Alonso, with Ocon, Leclerc, Stroll and Kvyat ranking high as fans got animated about the driver market silly season. Has Ricciardo taken a risk joining Renault? Let us know your thoughts by downloading the app today.

The timeline below shows just how animated fans became by Ricciardo’s departure from Red Bull that kick-started the driver merry-go-round. Subsequent driver announcements including Pierre Gasly heading to Red Bull, Lando Norris to McLaren and Kimi Raikkonen to Sauber, along with the Force India takeover also piqued interest across the summer, while Ferrari’s meltdown has been the talk of the Motorsport Fans community into September and October. What was your favorite moment of the 2018 season? Let the world know by downloading the app today.

Have a Voice. Get Rewarded.

It’s a home for your contributions among a community of users with affinity for racing, so you can share your views across the world and, if you like what you find, you can build your own content portfolio and start your personal journey to becoming a motorsport influencer.

What’s more, we’ll incentivize you to contribute. If you’re opinions provoke a response, the app will allow you to level up and earn rewards to enrich your posts, from access to Motorsport Images’ world-beating archive of photos or, if you prefer, rewards from tickets to signed merchandise.

Motorsport Fans has been designed exclusively to be in the palm of your hand and is available from the Apple Store and Google Play. Don’t keep your opinions to yourself any longer, we want to hear what you’ve got to say!