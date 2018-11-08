If the rumors are true, we are less than two months away from the world unveiling of the highly anticipated mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette at NAIAS in Detroit. As exciting as this is, the C7 generation is still a hugely desirable sports car, especially when it’s a high-powered variant such as the Z06. As you can clearly see in the adjacent images, this is no ordinary Z06, being significantly modified to resemble the track-only C7.R race car without losing the road-legal status.

Speed Society got its hands on a standard Z06 and managed to take the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine well beyond the stock 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque. As a matter of fact, it packs considerably more punch than the mighty ZR1 with its monstrous 755 hp and 715 lb-ft (970 Nm). It would take a lot of time to go through all the changes the car has gone through (see the build sheet at the end), but let’s just say the engine has been massaged to deliver 850 hp and 880 lb-ft (1,194 Nm).

As impressive as the power gains are, the eye-grabbing upgrades are undoubtedly the cosmetic changes the Z06 has gone through to mimic the C7.R. The massive wing at the back stands out the most, but there’s more to this amped-up Vette than that. Case in point, it rides on two-piece forged alloys from ADV.1 Wheels measuring 19 inches at the front axle and 20 inches at the back, complete with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

Painted in Corvette Racing Yellow and carrying body decals, this is surely one flashy Z06 that looks right at home on Willow Springs track. Check out the big gallery above to admire the all-American beast.

Source: ADV1. Wheels