If you’re looking for that one sedan to rule them all, your search might just be over as we believe this modified Mercedes-AMG E63 ticks all the right boxes. It starts off as the range-topping S model and then Brabus puts its tuning knowledge to good use by extracting 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts) and a whopping 1,000 Newton-meters (737 pound-feet) of torque at the driver’s disposal from 3,500 rpm. With the newly gained muscle, the four-door supercar needs only three seconds to complete the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) journey.

How were they able to extract so much extra power over the regular $104,400 E63 S? The 4.0-liter V8 engine was equipped with a new pair of turbochargers, which are larger than the ones installed by AMG in the standard model. As a reminder, the E63 S offers 603 hp and (850 Nm) 627 lb-ft straight from the factory, so 186 hp and 150 Nm (110 lb-ft) less than this car pampered by Brabus.

16 Photos

Numbers aside, this E63 S is a bit more special than the others thanks to a full body wrap in emerald green with contrasting orange accents on the wheels and brake calipers. Speaking of wheels, the stock alloys are gone as the high-powered sedan now rides on a shiny new set of large 21-inch wheels shod in 265/30 ZR21 front and 305/25 ZR21 rear Continental SportContact 6 tires.

Aside from getting that lovely wrap, the body is slightly different than what you’ll find on a standard E63 S supplied by Mercedes. For example, this car has gained a front spoiler lip attachment in glossy carbon fiber and a sports exhaust system with black ceramic-coated tailpipes flanking a new diffuser. The latter incorporates an F1-styled fog light, while the trunk lid’s spoiler lip is finished in carbon fiber to nicely round off the upgrades.

Source: Brabus