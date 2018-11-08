Obviously, the stock Mercedes-AMG E63 S was underpowered, so Brabus had to do something about that.
If you’re looking for that one sedan to rule them all, your search might just be over as we believe this modified Mercedes-AMG E63 ticks all the right boxes. It starts off as the range-topping S model and then Brabus puts its tuning knowledge to good use by extracting 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts) and a whopping 1,000 Newton-meters (737 pound-feet) of torque at the driver’s disposal from 3,500 rpm. With the newly gained muscle, the four-door supercar needs only three seconds to complete the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) journey.
How were they able to extract so much extra power over the regular $104,400 E63 S? The 4.0-liter V8 engine was equipped with a new pair of turbochargers, which are larger than the ones installed by AMG in the standard model. As a reminder, the E63 S offers 603 hp and (850 Nm) 627 lb-ft straight from the factory, so 186 hp and 150 Nm (110 lb-ft) less than this car pampered by Brabus.
Numbers aside, this E63 S is a bit more special than the others thanks to a full body wrap in emerald green with contrasting orange accents on the wheels and brake calipers. Speaking of wheels, the stock alloys are gone as the high-powered sedan now rides on a shiny new set of large 21-inch wheels shod in 265/30 ZR21 front and 305/25 ZR21 rear Continental SportContact 6 tires.
Aside from getting that lovely wrap, the body is slightly different than what you’ll find on a standard E63 S supplied by Mercedes. For example, this car has gained a front spoiler lip attachment in glossy carbon fiber and a sports exhaust system with black ceramic-coated tailpipes flanking a new diffuser. The latter incorporates an F1-styled fog light, while the trunk lid’s spoiler lip is finished in carbon fiber to nicely round off the upgrades.
A BRABUS 800 IN EMERALD-GREEN-MATTE by FOSTLA.DE
Vehicles from the noble tuner BRABUS - by the way, a neologism from the two founders' names Klaus Brackmann and Bodo Buschmann - in Bottrop one usually sees in black, and mainly Mercedes-Benz models. Fostla.de is, in turn, official Gold-Partner of BRABUS. Means, the tempted customers can have their premium vehicles converted in Hanover or purchase already completely rebuilt vehicles there. But that's not enough for the fostla.de boss Darius WALLAT. Therefore, a new BRABUS showroom will soon be completed in the capital of Lower Saxony, where various finishing options will be exhibited.
The current project of fostla.de is a Mercedes-Benz AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ of the series W213. To counteract the almost ubiquitous blackness of this vehicle "breed", the team has agreed to try something new: a full vinyl wrap in emerald-green-matte by PWF. which perfectly emphasizes the combination of sportiness with an elegant outfit. Thanks to the BRABUS B40S-800 power package, the bolide now has an output of 800 hp (= 588 kW) and a maximum torque of 1.000 Nm at 3.500 rpm, as well as an acceleration from a standing start to 100 km/h in 3 seconds. Sure enough, all values are extremely gratifying. And, of course, the whole project is covered by warranty and TÜV registration. The BRABUS performance upgrade consists of two BRABUS special turbochargers with a larger compressor unit (ø 52 mm) and two modified hull groups with reinforced axial bearing.
The fostla.de vehicle has a front lip and front apron attachments, each in glossy carbon fiber, a double B-sticker, an illuminated tailgate, as well as a radiator grille logo. The flap sport exhaust system including its black ceramic-coated tailpipes and the rear diffuser, which is also crafted in glossy carbon fiber, provides extremely sporty accents. The matching wheel-tire combination consists of forged mono-bloc Y-alloy wheels from the Platinum-Edition - black-glossy powder-coated with copper-metallic pinstripes - on the front axle in 9x21 inches with Continental SportContact 6 in 265/30 ZR21 and on the rear axle in 12x23 inches with 305/25 ZR21. The herein mentioned details and other additions originated exclusively from the sheer inexhaustible "feather" - or idea factory - of BRABUS.