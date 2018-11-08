Informal drag races like these are less about the cars and more about who’s behind the wheel. You see, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and McLaren 720S are nearly equal when it comes to performance. However, a series of drag races, including a rolling start, proves a skilled driver can make a huge difference behind the wheel. These two supercars competed in three runs, and the results are surprising.

The first race is a standing start, and the Porsche gets a huge lead off the line. Whoever is driving the McLaren fails to put all the power to the ground when the race starts, giving the Porsche the lead. The McLaren fails to catch up, giving the Porsche a clear victory.

The second race is from a rolling start, and the race is better matched. The two get excellent launches rolling over the starting line. The McLaren is able to squeak out a lead, crossing the finish line first by more than a car length.

The third race is another with a standing start, and again the McLaren fails to get a good launch. This gives the Porsche another lead right from the beginning – and a sizable one, too. The McLaren is unable to make up ground, giving the Porsche its second victory. If the McLaren had better launches during the first and second race, it might have swept the Porsche in all three races.

The McLaren sports a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 producing 710 horsepower while the Porsche has a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six making 700 hp. Those stats alone should mean the races could be closer.

A race like this is pure automotive fun. The stakes are friendly, and the results aren’t nearly as exciting as the races themselves.

Source: 888MF via YouTube