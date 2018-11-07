The BMW 8 Series arrived in June. The 8 Series Convertible just debuted a few days ago and will have its big premiere later this month at the Los Angeles Auto Show. That leaves two more 8 Series variants still waiting in the wings, and spy video guru Automotive Mike recently caught the high-performance M8 positively tearing up the Nürburgring.

We already know the overall shape of this car, but BMW insists on keeping it concealed with a full camo wrap anyway. The M8 will naturally get a revamped front fascia with bigger air ducts and more aggressive features, not to mention a darker Kidney Grille. Similar treatment will occur at the rear, with the trademark quad exhaust tips belting out a symphony of power. This video also suggests the car will have some active aero, as we definitely see the small rear spoiler steeply angled under hard braking. And we know the M8 is braking very hard here, because glowing red brake rotors don’t lie.

7 Photos

Between the red-hot brakes and tortured tires, the driver for this round of testing doesn’t appear to be holding anything back. We’re tempted to say the car was pushed so hard that a different pair of wheels with new tires were needed for the rear, but this is most likely just BMW testing different M-spec wheel options. Still, considering the engine under the long hood is most likely a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making over 600 horsepower, there’s every reason to believe the big M8 can obliterate its rubber with extreme prejudice.

BMW should offer the M8 in both coupe and convertible format, and the high-performance treatment should also come to the four-door Gran Coupe – the other camouflaged 8 Series still running around. Since we were just given the convertible, a full reveal for the M8 is likely a few months away yet. It should be followed by the Gran Coupe later in 2019, with the M8 four door finally coming in 2020.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube