The Sao Paulo International Motor Show is a hot place for debuting pickups and SUVs this year, and Nissan joins the fray by unveiling the Frontier Sentinel concept there. The truck imagines a machine for pushing into Brazil's most remote areas to perform rescue missions.

40 Photos

The truck wears a Thunder Blue exterior that takes inspiration from the plumage of the Brazilian hyacinth macaw, and the yellow accents add some visual contrast. The 16-inch wheels wear chunky all-terrain tires. Up front, a winch integrates into the bumper, and a snorkel follows the A-pillar to let the pickup wade through deep water. A light bar in the roof illuminates the terrain ahead.

At the back, Nissan packs the bed with life-saving equipment. There are two battery packs from the Leaf in the back, and there are outlets in the fender for powering electric tools and lights. Drawers allow for storing items like gloves, flashlights, helmets, ropes, axes, and more. The company also adds a hard tonneau cover over the bed that doubles as a platform for a drone to take off and land.

Nissan dresses the cabin in a mix of black leather with bright yellow accents but leaves the interior otherwise untouched. It still looks like a very comfy place to perform a rescue mission, though.

In Brazil, the Frontier comes exclusively with a double cab body and 2.3-liter turbodiesel engine. With a single turbo, it produces 160 horsepower (119 kilowatts) or 190 hp (142 kW) in twin-turbo form. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox. There's also quite a variety of available technology, including a 360-degree camera system for having a better view of what's happening around the truck.

Source: Nissan