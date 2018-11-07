The truck even has a hard tonneau cover that doubles as a landing pad for a drone.
The Sao Paulo International Motor Show is a hot place for debuting pickups and SUVs this year, and Nissan joins the fray by unveiling the Frontier Sentinel concept there. The truck imagines a machine for pushing into Brazil's most remote areas to perform rescue missions.
The truck wears a Thunder Blue exterior that takes inspiration from the plumage of the Brazilian hyacinth macaw, and the yellow accents add some visual contrast. The 16-inch wheels wear chunky all-terrain tires. Up front, a winch integrates into the bumper, and a snorkel follows the A-pillar to let the pickup wade through deep water. A light bar in the roof illuminates the terrain ahead.
At the back, Nissan packs the bed with life-saving equipment. There are two battery packs from the Leaf in the back, and there are outlets in the fender for powering electric tools and lights. Drawers allow for storing items like gloves, flashlights, helmets, ropes, axes, and more. The company also adds a hard tonneau cover over the bed that doubles as a platform for a drone to take off and land.
Nissan dresses the cabin in a mix of black leather with bright yellow accents but leaves the interior otherwise untouched. It still looks like a very comfy place to perform a rescue mission, though.
In Brazil, the Frontier comes exclusively with a double cab body and 2.3-liter turbodiesel engine. With a single turbo, it produces 160 horsepower (119 kilowatts) or 190 hp (142 kW) in twin-turbo form. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox. There's also quite a variety of available technology, including a 360-degree camera system for having a better view of what's happening around the truck.
Source: Nissan
Nissan Frontier Sentinel concept unveiled in São Paulo
The rescue concept truck is sturdy enough to go on missions in the most extreme and remote areas
SÃO PAULO (Nov. 6, 2018) – Nissan today unveiled Frontier Sentinel, a concept pickup truck designed by Nissan Brazil’s styling studio, at the 2018 São Paulo Motor Show. The concept is designed for rescue missions in all types of Brazilian terrain.
Frontier Sentinel integrates a host of innovative features, including two battery packs from the Nissan LEAF to deliver auxiliary power. The cargo bed has been adjusted to accommodate the battery packs and also features a set of drawers to store gloves, flashlights, helmets, ropes, axes, toolboxes and other equipment. The top part of the cargo bed has a deployable platform from which a drone can take off and land. A strengthened roll bar stretches across the sides of the cargo bed, which features more space to store rescue equipment and two power outlets.
The Brazilian hyacinth macaw, a parrot native to central and eastern South America, served as inspiration for the color: Thunder-Blue.
Frontier Sentinel also stands out for its snorkel, which lets it navigate deep-water crossings, and a special lighting system on top of the windshield. Inside, the truck has an Electric-Yellow dashboard and central console. Inspired by electric circuits, it’s the same shade of yellow as on the seat trim and stitches.
Read more about the Nissan Frontier Sentinel on the Brazil newsroom here (in Portuguese.)