Not to be confused with the Renault Scala, Skoda’s brand new compact car is inching closer to its world reveal. Prior to the official debut locked in for December 6 in Tel Aviv, Israel, the Rapid / Rapid Spaceback replacement is back in a pretty revealing teaser image. It allows us to see the modern interior that basically has nothing in common with the bland cabin of the model it’s about to replace.

The new Golf-rivaling hatchback from Skoda will be optionally available with an all-digital instrument cluster set to be highly configurable thanks to five selectable views. Owners will be able to pair it with the Volkswagen Group’s latest and greatest infotainment systems, with the biggest one measuring 9.2 inches.

As the adjacent design sketch is showing, the tablet-like touchscreen will be positioned high on the center console, above the air vents. It’s a significant change compare to models such as the Fabia supermini, the best-selling Octavia, and the flagship Superb. The display also sits slightly higher when you look at the Karoq and Kodiaq SUVs. Skoda is making this change so that the generous display is located in the driver’s immediate field of vision, thus reducing the risks of an accident by not having to take your eyes off the road.

Once the humble brand of the VAG empire, Skodas are getting more and more sophisticated. Case in point, the 2019 Scala will support over-the-air updates for the infotainment system as well as for the maps. Not only that, but it will also be possible to lock and unlock the car by using a mobile phone app. The Czech marque goes on to specify the Scala will be the company’s first model to “always be online.”

Source: Skoda