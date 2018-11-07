Stories about what goes on inside a factory are not particularly exciting, but Skoda has managed to make them a bit more interesting by setting up an unusual race between two radio-controlled Fabia R5 rally cars. Although they’re technically toy cars built on a 1:10 scale, these small machines are no joke, managing to reach speeds of up to 62 mph (100 kph). The cars dueled within the automaker’s Mladá Boleslav factory in the Czech Republic.

The Fabia R5 rally cars faced each other while giving a tour of the plant where a car is finished every minute. You can see them fighting through the pressing, welding, paint, engine, and assembly shops at Skoda’s biggest factory in the world where vehicle number 1,000,000 this year was built roughly about a month ago.

Skoda’s marketing department sure has a sense of humor considering there was a baby stroller a few years back riding on actual Octavia RS wheels. Recently, Skoda took a Superb Sportline to Mars – no, not the Red Planet where Elon Musk shipped his first-gen Tesla Roadster, but a small commune located in the Loire department in central France.

Skoda is in dire need of a new factory to meet strong demand and is currently analyzing the prospects of building one somewhere in Europe. It’s a long-term option it has to consider, according to CEO Bernhard Maier, as the existing plants are already running at full capacity. In an interview with the media earlier this year, the man in charge at Skoda admitted it’s not ok to have delivery times stretching to 8-10 months for some parts of the world.

Before making up its mind regarding a new factory, the Mladá Boleslav facility featured here is being expanded to prepare for the subcompact crossover. Previewed by the Vision X concept, the new B-segment model due in 2019 will most likely add a sixth day to the workweek, although you can imagine the union is not too happy about that. Production at the factory will increase by 80,000 units per year, and the small crossover will account for most of it.

Video: Skoda