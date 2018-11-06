Did you know that drag racing is the oldest form of racing on this entire planet? It was actually invented completely by accident billions of years ago, when the earliest lifeforms first developed. They weren’t exactly racing for pink slips back then – in fact it was pretty much a win-or-die situation. But perhaps that can explain why us humans still have an overwhelming urge to race, well, everything.

Case-in-point is the video above, featuring an oh-so-sexy Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster. It’s no slouch in the automotive world, thanks in part to its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generating 476 horsepower (355 kilowatts) in this droptop Merc. That’s enough to shoot the GT Roadster to 60 mph in roughly four seconds, en route to a top speed of 190 mph. Considering its competition for this contest is a bloke wearing VR goggles sitting in a lawn chair, the outcome should be obvious. But you’d be wrong.

5 Photos

In fact, that visor-wearing dude is controlling a high-performance quadcopter racing drone, and though we don’t know details on its power supply, it can accelerate to 60 mph in less than one second. We don’t have to tell you that’s way faster than the car, but then again, the drone only weighs one pound whereas the AMG GT weighs nearly 3,700 pounds. In fact, the only performance advantage to the car is a much higher top speed, but this isn’t really an apples-to-apples comparison anyway so we’ll let the video speak for itself.

Sadly, the race we really want to see – a full lap of the track – isn’t in the cards. Instead, we’re given three sprints of 100 meters, 200 meters, and 300 meters. As you can imagine, the drone leaves the Merc for dead on the first race. The second two matchups are closer, but we’ll not reveal whether the mighty AMG GT Roadster ultimately captures a win. It’s not the most riveting drag race video we’ve ever seen, but it is an interesting way to spend three minutes of your day.

Source: Mercedes-Benz via YouTube