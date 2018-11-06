By now you’ve most likely heard how awesome the Dodge Demon is on the drag strip. Slightly below that range-topping version in the Challenger’s hierarchy is positioned the Challenger SRT Hellcat – an almost equally fast car that’s much better for everyday use. But is it good for drag racing? Let’s find out.

A new video from the folks over at Wheels YouTube channel puts against each other the Hellcat and a Shelby GT500. Two muscle legends meet for just a single crucial battle – which one’s quicker off the line?

Well, we’re not here to spoil it, so make sure to watch the video. The result might surprise you and we just want to point a couple of things. First, the GT500 didn’t have the best start, but was able to catch up in the middle of the race. Second, it’s obviously with a manual gearbox and we have to admit the driver does a good job switching gears.

Also, the GT500 appears to be a modified example as we’re not aware of a stock GT500 capable of doing sub-11-second quarter-mile times. Whoops, that final number might’ve given you more details than you should know before watching the video. Anyway, watch it and have fun.

Ford’s ultimate Mustang is about to get a new generation very soon. The new GT500 based on the new body style Mustang is expected to make an official debut in January next year during the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The Blue Oval has promised over 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts) and availability in 2019, and some rumors even claim output will be 750 hp (559 kW) at a mind-blowing 7,500 rpm from a supercharged 5.2-liter V8. We will have to wait just several more weeks to see it, but we are already excited.

Source: Wheels on YouTube