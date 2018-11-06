Ferrari had its annual Finali Mondiali event last weekend and this year it was Monza’s turn to serve as the venue for the festivities reserved to the Prancing Horse. It was the perfect opportunity to bring the company’s two latest gems – the Monza SP1 and SP2. After showing off the pair of speedsters on the iconic Italian track, Ferrari decided to put car covers on both special creations before loading them onto the truck.

We don’t know why the supercar marque was in a hurry to cover the cars, but whatever the reason, it’s interesting to see them being slowly driven whilst carrying the covers as if Ferrari is hiding a big secret it doesn’t want to reveal just yet. Maybe the car covers were put to protect the precious paint and body, which makes sense considering the two speedsters must be worth a small fortune. In fact, either of the two costs a cool $1.75 million and only 499 examples will be built as part of the company’s new Icona series.

Even with those chunky car covers on you can easily tell these aren’t ordinary Ferrari models – as if there is actually such a thing. The low-slung supercars are a significant departure in terms of design compared to the regular models that are coming out of Maranello’s gates, not to mention the unusual single-seater layout of the SP1.

Beyond the speedsters, the 2018 Finali Mondiali was the venue where Ferrari also brought the new 488 Pista Spider that will go down in history as the company’s 50th droptop model. Other cars exhibited during the event were four F60s from the 2009 Formula 1 season, the 488 GTE and 488 GT3 race cars, as well as the radical track toys belonging to the XX program.

Video: NM2255 Car HD Videos / YouTube