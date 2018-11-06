Sports car enthusiasts with an affinity for Porsche models will remember the 911 GT1 Straßenversion of the 1990s, a mid-engined Nine Eleven for the road built primarily for homologation purposes. That was the first 911 with the engine mounted between the axles, but not the last as roughly two years ago the peeps from Zuffenhausen came out with the 911 RSR.

A thoroughbred race car, the mid-engined 911 is restricted to the track, but we’re not losing our hope as far as a street-legal equivalent is concerned. As a matter of fact, it might just happen eventually as per a statement in March 2017 made by Porsche’s man in charge of GT car development. In his interview with Autocar, Andreas Preuninger said the following:

“There is nothing coming soon, but in the mid-term don’t rule it out. I think that adding some excitement to the car in this way wouldn’t be bad.”

That was then; this is now – a speculative render of a mid-engined 911 has been published by Motor1.com friend Rain Prisk. He adapted design cues from Porsche’s highly anticipated Taycan electric sedan and threw in a massive rear wing worthy of a track-focused GT3 RS version. Moving the flat-six engine closer to the center of the car means this hypothetical 911 no longer offers room for a 2+2 seating layout like its rear-engined counterpart and has been transformed into a purely a two-seater sports car.

It remains to be seen whether there’s going to be another road-approved 911 with a mid-engine layout, but this render goes to show Porsche’s latest design language would be a great match for a 911 GT1 spiritual successor.

In the meantime, Porsche is on the verge of introducing the 992-gen model, the eighth generation of the firm’s core model. Confirmed for a world debut in a few weeks at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the new 911 will hit the European market early next year.

Render: Rain Prisk / Facebook