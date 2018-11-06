Fifty years later and the Jaguar XJ continues to purr.
The Jaguar XJ has been in the British automaker’s lineup since 1968, quickly becoming the brand’s flagship offering just two years later. Fifty years since its introduction and the XJ is still Jaguar’s flagship offering, growing in size and luxury with every iteration. The car spans nine generations and dozens of variants. It's fascinating to see how the automaker updated and adapted specific styling cues throughout several XJ generations.
BudgetDirect compiled terrific illustrations of all nine generations of the Jaguar XJ, making generational changes easy to spot. Click through the slideshow to see how it has changed.
Source: BudgetDirect