The second generation of the XJ saw the automaker update the styling inside and out while introducing another engine – a 3.4-liter straight-six. To meet U.S. federal safety standards, Jaguar had to revise the front end with raised front bumpers. This caused the grille to shrink compared to the previous generation. Initially, Jaguar offered the XJ in two wheelbases; however, the company reduced those to just one – the long-wheelbase version.

A two-door version – the XJ Coupe debuted for the 1975 model year. Jaguar discontinued the coupe in 1978.