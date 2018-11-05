Lego launched its Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS a couple years ago, and it’s still an awesome bit of kit for car fanatics. It’s also quite expensive, with prices generally checking in at around $300. We aren’t sure how much money Firas Abu-Jaber spent on bricks to create his own version of the 911 GT3 RS, but the end result is a Lego build that, as far as we’re concerned, is every bit as epic as the Technic edition.

Actually, before we talk more about this Porsche, you need to see Firas Abu-Jaber’s Flickr page. We have a few of his Porsche photos featured in the gallery below, but he’s a straight-up Lego prodigy with some exceptional taste in autos to boot. We say that because his account literally has pages of incredible Lego builds, from hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron to classic 1930’s-era Rolls Royce roadsters, off-roaders, trucks, even the original K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider. According to his account he’s from Jordan, and he has 2,500 followers. Make that 2,501 after today, because we can’t wait to see what’s next.

Now then, let’s look at this Porsche. Someone not intimately familiar with the official Lego Technic build might think this is it. The color is spot-on and there’s no mistaking this for a current-generation 911 GT3 RS. The Technic edition has quite a bit of open space on the build, whereas this version seems considerably more solid. When you realize that everything on this Lego build opens, that solidity is even more impressive. The truck is finished off, and the interior is insanely detailed. He even showcases the seats as a separate build for this car.

We came upon this project through The Brothers Brick, and our first instinct was to compare it with the Technic Porsche to see which is better. That’s not going to happen though, because such a comparison does neither car justice. The end result for both is a car that looks remarkably like the real deal (and as a by-product of that, each other), but the approach is so different that both models are unique entities.

So instead, we’ll just sit back and marvel at the time and talent that went into creating this very cool scaled-down Porsche.

Source: The Brothers Brick, Firas Abu-Jaber via Flickr