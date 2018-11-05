It's a good time to be a hot hatch fan, particularly in Europe. Models like the Honda Civic Type R, Hyundai i30 N, and Renault Megane RS Cup 280 all have turbocharged engines that route their power to the front wheels. However, these models aren't created equal, and Top Gear now shows how they stack up in a drag race.

The Civic Type R is the horsepower leader of this trio. Its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder makes 316 horsepower (236 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters ) in the British market – instead of 306 hp (228 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) in the North American market. A six-speed manual with automatic rev-matching handles the gear changes. For the 2019 model year, a three-mode adjustable suspension is now part of the standard equipment.

Renault Megane RS is narrowly the second-most powerful member of this group. Its 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produces 276 hp (206 kW) and 288 lb-ft (391 Nm). The one in this clip has the six-speed manual, but a dual-clutch six-speed is available, too.

The I30 N slots into third with 271 hp (202 kW) here because it has the optional Performance Pack. Without this equipment, the hot hatch would have 247 hp (184 kW). Like its two competitors here, this machine has a six-speed manual. Buyers will be able to get the Hyundai with a dual-clutch gearbox in late 2019, too.

With the specs clear, it's time to unleash these three on the drag strip. The results are quite clear when they cross the line because there's quite a distance between the first, second, and third place finishers.

Source: Top Gear via YouTube