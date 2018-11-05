It was only a few hours ago when we shared a spy video from the Nürburgring with a prototype of a future Audi Sport model, the RS7 Sportback, and now another Quattro-equipped performance model has been spotted at the Green Hell. Shot by the same Automotive Mike, the SQ8 can be seen here thanks several prototypes fitted with the familiar S-specific quad exhaust tips.

For a big and heavy vehicle, the go-faster Q8 looks to be surprisingly agile and appears to have what it takes to impress even the anti-SUV crowd. If you’re wondering why the white test vehicle seems awfully familiar, it’s because our own spies caught the very same TDI-badged SQ8 without any sort of camouflage back in June – as seen in the images below.

Regarding the powertrain, recent reports indicate Audi will sell the SQ8 with two entirely different engines, depending on region, much like it was the case with the old SQ5. The performance coupe-SUV will allegedly get the 429-horsepower 4.0-liter V8 diesel engine of the SQ7 and Bentley Bentayga Diesel in which the electrified mill pushes out a mountain-moving 900 Newton-meters (664 pound-feet) of torque from just 1,000 rpm.

In the United States and other markets where gasoline is the undisputed king of fuels, the very first SQ8 is expected to downsize to a turbocharged 3.0-liter TFSI V6 of unknown output. Should you feel like a six-cylinder, gasoline-fed engine is too small for the speedy luxobarge, you’ll be pleased to hear Audi is also cooking up an RS Q8, complete with a big and thirsty V8.

In the meantime, the SQ8 will allegedly be unveiled before the end of the year, so a best-case scenario would be in the weeks to come at the Los Angeles Auto Show. As for the top dog in the SUV’s family, the RS is slated to arrive at some point in 2019 to serve as a more affordable alternative to the similar Lamborghini Urus.

Video: Automotive Mike / YouTube