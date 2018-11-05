Being a premium automaker, it makes sense that Audi is offering a ton of customization options for virtually all of its models. Be it the entry-level A1 or the flagship A8, customers have numerous ways to personalize their future cars to match their varied tastes and preferences. Those wanting to stand out will be happy to hear the Four Rings are kicking things up a notch in terms of individualized finishes by introducing the partial matting paint process.

The Ingolstadt-based marque proudly mentions it’s the first automaker in the industry to offer this patented fancy finish on a series production model with the Q2 #2 special edition. You can easily observe the baby crossover’s newly styled sideblade, and it’s also available for the “Audi Sport” lettering on the R8’s carbon fiber sideblade.

5 Photos

Speaking of the R8, the naturally aspirated V10 machine was actually the first Audi to feature partial matting, with the launch of the limited-run selection 24h edition (pictured below) back in the summer of 2016. For the latest version of the supercar, the special finish can be had through the Audi exclusive program, so it’s going to cost you a pretty penny. It will take the company only about a minute to apply the finish since the process has been automatized compared to the R8 from two years ago for which the partial matting was mostly done by hand.

Partial matting is achieved by sticking a template of thin plastic film onto the body panel and then a bespoke system sprays that body component under vacuum with a fine powder of crushed glass. According to Audi, this process effectively shaves off a few thousandths of a millimeter from the top layer of the clear lacquer while making it slightly rougher.

The Q2 #2 special edition has been available in its domestic market since mid-October and other countries will be getting the pint-sized crossover with the special paint in the months to come.

Source: Audi