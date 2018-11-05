The body wrap for the jacked-up utilitarian vehicle is available in 100 colors, including teal.

At first there was the bonkers G550 4x42. Then the E-Class All-Terrain 4x4² came along, but sadly only as a one-off project (we’re still hoping for a production version by the way). Now, Mercedes is doing it again by introducing the quite interesting X-Class X2. Listed on the website of a dealership located in Munchen, the special edition of the pickup truck features an assortment of modifications.

For starters, the workhorse has gained go-anywhere capabilities thanks to a raised suspension kit increasing the ground clearance to a generous 30 centimeters (11.8 inches). As a refresher, Mercedes sells the X-Class in Europe with a standard ground clearance of 200 mm (7.9 inches), with an optional 220-mm (8.7-inch) version available. The suspension lift is part of the off-road package available for €5,056 (about $5,760) that also comes bundled with 18-inch wheels with 265/60 tires.

Those willing to spend an extra €4,165 ($4,745) can order the X-Class Xwith an optional unique color package enabling the owner to pick between no less than 100 colors for the full body wrap. It includes some look-at-me shades such as pink and teal. The pickup truck’s vibrant color can be complemented by a design package (€2,368 / $2,700) encompassing tinted rear glass and the color of your choice for the door handles, Mercedes badges, wheel cover, bumpers, and other areas.

That’s not all. Those wanting to go all out should know the X-Class X2 can be further customized with a hardcover, hardtop, cargo box, side bars, bed divider, and many other extra niceties. The special version comes only in the double cab four-door version in either four-cylinder X250d or six-cylinder X350d flavors, with pricing starting at €47,190 ($53,800) and €53,490 ($61,00), respectively.

