Buying the dream supercar is a thing very few of the auto enthusiasts around the world can really afford. Owning one is a whole different story, but it's now possible to purchase a supercar in need of some repairs for a fraction of its actual costs. How does it work? Read below.

Agencies like Copart offer totaled cars from all kinds, models, years, and segments. These are cars that have damage to the body, engine, or suspension and are economically unprofitable for the insurance companies to recover. You can literally buy a car that costs $80,000 for, say, $30,000, repair it, and drive it. Well, it’s not that easy, but that’s the basic idea.

A new video from Youtuber Samcrac shows us the world of bidding in salvage auctions and buying an Audi R8 for less than the half of its actual market price. It sounds like winning a lottery, but, of course, it’s much more complicated. You have to find the right example for your needs, to calculate all the additional fees and taxes, and to be prepared for more damage than initially reported.

In this case, the German supercar was listed as a care with undercarriage damage and minor exterior dents and scratches. After days of researching and disassembling, the car’s new owner discovered the frame between the interior and the trunk (where also a number of components like the battery and ABS module are located) is broken. That’s an aluminum detail that needs to be welded and properly lined up. The good news is there’s no damage to the main frame rails.

As it turns out, it’s not going to be an easy fix – while just a single major piece needs to be repaired, welding aluminum is not an easy job and you have to do it right and reinforce it. It’s going to be interesting, join us watching this series.

Source: Samcrac on YouTube