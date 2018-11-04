If you ask me, parking lots are the most unfortunate places to be involved in an accident in, especially when you're not inside your vehicle or at least within the vicinity when the mishap happened. Without CCTVs, you'd be left without any clue as to who wreaked havoc onto your beloved ride. Some people are lucky to have a bystander or another motorist capture the incident for them, such as the Toyota Camry that got hit multiple times by an inconsiderate driver on this video.

In the video above, however, a parked Porsche Cayenne was hammered by a FedEx delivery truck in the Netherlands, and it was an ugly sight to see.

Okay. Before we all pull out our pitchforks and cry foul against the FedEx truck driver, let's try to gain some perspective here. In the description, here are the words added presumably by the owner of the video:

A Porsche Cayenne was parked in a place for deliveries. The driver of the Porsche was getting groceries. The FedEx truck made a turn and pushed the Porsche out of the parking space. The driver of the truck saw it eventually, but for the sake of the traffic, he pulled the Porsche Cayenne further so everyone could pass.

If we are to take these words to be the truth, it looks like the Cayenne parked at the wrong spot to get some groceries. That spot apparently belonged to delivery vehicles, in which the FedEx delivery truck should have been in but couldn't.

At an initial glance, the Cayenne should be at fault, but does the FedEx truck driver really have to take the matter in his own hands and drag the SUV into wreckage? Which do you think was at more fault here?

Source: ViralHog via Youtube