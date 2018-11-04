The Civic Type R is a vehicle of many talents. The half-daily-driver-half-track-car Honda has breached many track records, including the lap record set by front-wheel-drive cars around the dreaded Nurburgring. In short, this Japanese turbocharged hatchback is fast, and we're sure glad the United States has been given a taste of this forbidden fruit.

Now, imagine this track prowess without the protection of a roof, windows, or even a windshield? That's the Ariel Atom 4 for you.

In the video above, Carfection reviewed the Ariel Atom 4 and by the looks of it, the presenter Henry Catchpole sure had a lot of fun with the latest iteration of the Ariel Atom.

For starters, this isn't the first time that the Atom has been fitted with a Civic Type R engine. The previous-generation Atom 3 is also powered by the Japanese hot hatch's mill, albeit, the previous non-turbocharged version. This time, however, a forced-induction setup has been introduced to the open-air track toy, which dialed up its power ratings to 320 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. With this engine behind the seats, the Atom 4 can sprint from to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.8 seconds and has a maximum speed of 162 miles per hour (261 kilometers per hour) – all thanks to Atom's obvious lightweight construction.

Speaking of lightweight construction, if you want to shed off more weight, you have the option to buy the full carbon fiber wheels to cut down the total weight of the car up to half as compared to its standard alloys. The Atom 4 also comes standard with Bilstein dampers or an optional Öhlins suspension setup for better handling.

Source: Carfection via Youtube