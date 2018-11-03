It'll be available on all of its cars from next year.
Are you a businessman who likes to do business in the back of your Bentley while being ferried around from head office to head office by your chauffeur? Well, you're in luck, because Bentley is launching the world's first super-fast secure in-car WiFi.
Bentley says the system, which will become available on all of its models from next year, is capable of providing "uninterrupted mobile network coverage while traveling, providing a fully functioning and fully connected executive office on the move." The system works at speeds of 70 mph (113 kph), allowing passengers to access a number of business and entertainment applications simultaneously, including high-definition video streaming.
The system is being produced in partnership with Viasat, a global communications company that has been established for over 30 years. It manages 14 million WiFi hotspots in nearly 30 countries all over the world. It also helped bring in-flight WiFi to commercial and government aircraft.
Bentley's system works by using its own multi-channel virtual private network (VPN) to aggregate up to three mobile network operators on one super-fast signal, and there are no messy wires either – the system is discreetly placed in the car's trunk, with the router connected to the car's onboard DC power supply. The onboard WiFi router links to a broadband-connected hub located at a static site, which then links to the broadband connection at the host site, resulting in unparalleled connectivity, reliability and security.
Source: Bentley
Gallery: Bentley in-car WiFi
BENTLEY INTRODUCES ‘ADVANCED CONNECTIVITY’: THE WORLD’S FIRST SUPER-FAST, SECURE IN-CAR WIFI
- Bentley creates luxury automotive office and entertainment space
- Groundbreaking system provides Bentley customers with the world’s first super-fast in-car WiFi connection
- Unparalleled high-speed connectivity is future-proof with multiple simultaneous services
- Bentley partners with global communications company, Viasat, to deliver new high-powered in-car WiFi system
(Crewe, 30 October 2018) Bentley is today announcing the launch of Advanced Connectivity – the world’s first super-fast, reliable and secure in-car WiFi system.
Bentley customers can now benefit from uninterrupted mobile network coverage while travelling, providing a fully functioning and fully connected executive office on the move.
For example, when using the Bentley Advanced Connectivity WiFi system while traveling at speeds of 110 km/h (70 mph), a passenger is able to access a number of simultaneous entertainment and business applications – including high-definition video streaming across multiple devices – with uninterrupted service quality.
Bentley customers simply access the Bentley Advanced Connectivity system via a dedicated app on their smart phone.
This new super-fast WiFi service is available in all Bentley models in 2019.
New Executive and Entertainment Experience for Bentley Passengers
Bentley Advanced Connectivity provides a unique, reliable, super-fast connected car service.
Users will benefit from Bentley Skype for Business and significant virtual office applications, such as the ability to access and edit files on the go, hold vital video conferences, conduct multiple meetings and be present for crucial discussions, all in a secure virtual environment.
The super-fast and highly reliable connection also offers customers new, unrivalled levels of in-car entertainment. Bentley Advanced Connectivity allows online video services to stream content uninterrupted in the car, for a truly luxury viewing experience.
How Bentley Advanced Connectivity Works
Bentley conducted an exhaustive international search to find the perfect partner for its in-car connectivity requirements, and has enlisted global communications company, Viasat, to provide the world’s best and most secure in-car technology for its customers.
Bentley Advanced Connectivity is a multi-channel virtual private network (VPN), which can aggregate up to three mobile network operators on one super-fast signal. The connectivity system is placed discreetly inside the Bentley’s boot lid, with the router connected to the on-board DC power supply.
The WiFi router links to a broadband connected hub located at a static site. This hub then links the Bentley system to the broadband connection at the host site, for unparalleled connectivity, reliability and security.
Viasat is recognised internationally for having managed 14 million WiFi hotspots; for having operated a managed hotspot network in nearly 30 countries; and for bringing satellite-enabled in-flight WiFi to major commercial and government aircraft worldwide.