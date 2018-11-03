Rolling Over While Inside Shortened VW Golf Looks A Lot Of Fun

If you're a car enthusiast that has been lurking around the interwebs for a while, you probably know who Garage 54 ENG and MasterMilo82 are. Otherwise, here's a quick intro to these bonkers Youtubers.

Garage 54 ENG is a Russian car guy who has been known to make crazy videos like feeding salt, Coke, and vegetable oil into a Lada or the other video where he filled another Lada with 5 tons of concrete. MasterMilo82, on the other hand, does some pretty crazy things, too, such as abusing an Opel Astra by switching into reverse while running speeds and turning a Renault 5 into an amphibious car using juice boxes. Crazy, right?

These two guys have a lot of time in their hands:

Now, what do you think would happen when these two guys meet? That's right, more bonkers stunt.

In the video above, these two car nuts shortened a VW Golf and equipped with a roll cage – not the racing type, more of a literal application of roll cages wherein the car is set to roll. Yes, roll. And it sure looked like a lot of fun as seen on video. This isn't the first time for MasterMilo82 to do this stunt, as he had the same kind of modified Golf before but unfortunately, he burned it down.

Garage 54 ENG had a really great time with rolling the Golf. He wasn't hurt either, which makes us wonder what sort of stunt would these guys do for their next meetup. 

Go watch the video above but remember, these stunts were done by professionals so don't ever try this at home. There's more to life than just making bonkers videos.

Source: Garage 54 ENG via Youtube

 

