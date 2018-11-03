Every car nut probably has his or her roots that trace back to playing Hot Wheels. The scale-model cars, made by Mattel, has been an important part of childhood for many. This year, Hot Wheels is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Yes, it has been that long since Mattel introduced the toy brand in 1968.

Momo, the company known for making performance car parts and accessories, as well as the popular racing steering wheel, has a birthday gift to commemorate this milestone. Introducing the Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Limited Edition Steering Wheel.

The Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Steering Wheel is a collector's item edition of the Momo Prototipo design steering wheel. It's wrapped in real Alcantara, which is then embellished with hand-stitched gold thread. The official Hot Wheels logo is then laser-etched onto the spokes of the steering wheel and the horn features the Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary logo. All will come in a commemorative box.

The Momo x Hot Wheels partnership started this year and the Italian car parts-maker have been making a matching steering wheel and shift knob for life-size Hot Wheels cars such as Bone Shaker and Rip Rod. 50 serialized versions of this combo have been made, but due to public demand, the collaboration decided to sell the non-serialized version as collector's items.

“With MOMO recently celebrating its 50th Anniversary we fully understand the importance of such a milestone,” said Henrique Cisneros, chairman of MW Company. “We’re incredibly proud to help such an iconic brand as Hot Wheels commemorate not only 50 years of history but 50 years of inspiring fans of all ages.”

The Momo x Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Steering Wheel can be exclusively ordered online at hotwheels.momo.com for $399.95.

Source: Momo and Hot Wheels