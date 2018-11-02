We’ve known for some time that a new heavy-duty Ram pickup was coming, and logic told us it would wear a face similar to the handsome redesign given to the 2019 Ram 1500. That logic is proven mostly correct in this new batch of spy photos showing a 2500 HD Tradesman wearing significantly less camouflage up front.

With the heavy tarps removed we can see the full shape of the grille and headlights. There’s still a big-truck feel with the new grille holding similar proportions and shape to the previous model, but it does look a bit smaller overall. It gets the new Ram's bisecting bars with prominent RAM branding in the middle, however, and the thinner headlights – while unique to the HD model – bear a closer resemblance to the new 1500 style as well. Other exterior body lines are still obscured with heavy wrap, but the broad doors and bed sides with slimmer window glass are similar to the brand's new design language.

Even though the Tradesman is very much a work truck, we still expect the interior to receive a handsome update as well. We haven’t had a good look at the inside just yet, but sources tell us Ram will fit the truck with upscale materials and plenty of tech. Among the options will likely be a large 12-inch touchscreen display for the center console, with an 8.4-inch screen standard.

Of course, the beefy Ram’s first mission is to handle a hard day’s work and it should accomplish tasks with power to spare. The current engine lineup starts with a 383-horsepower (286-kilowatt) 5.7-liter V8 and includes a larger 6.4-liter V8 with 410 hp (306 kW), and the much-loved 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel with up to 930 pound-feet (1,261 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s believed most – if not all – of these engine options will carry over to the new model.

With the camo coming off, we probably won’t have much longer to wait for the big reveal. That could happen as soon as January at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Source: Automedia