The cars include the wild Twin Mill with two engines, the spooky Bone Shaker hot rod, and the go-anywhere Rip Rod.
Forza Horizon 4 is the latest entry in the video game driving franchise, but if you're still playing last year's Forza Motorsport 7, then there is a free collection of cars coming soon. The Hot Wheels Anniversary Pack arrives on November 6 and includes seven drivable versions of the classic toy vehicles.
The Hot Wheels cars span the history of these automotive toys. The oldest of the bunch is the 1963 Volkswagen Beetle, and the promo video for the new vehicles suggests it's quite a demon in the quarter mile. The 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS wears gold point like the original Hot Wheels toy. The 1969 Twin Mill is one of the more fanciful creations by packing a pair of supercharged V8 engines sitting next to each other. A 1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 wears a patriotic paint scheme a blue body, red stripes. and white stars. A 2005 Ford Mustang features a big front splitter, rear diffuser, and wing. The 2011 Bone Shaker is an interesting spin on a classic hot rod, but it has a massive skull on the front. Finally, the 2017 Rip Rod blends the aesthetic of a hot rod and dune buggy into a creation that should excel on any surface.
The Bone Shaker, Rip Rod, Mustang, and Twin Mill will also slowly join the fleet of vehicles available in Forza Horizon 4 over the next few weeks. Players will be able to unlock them during the Season Event challenges in the game.
The download pack also includes five Hot-Wheels-inspired driving suits. Players have to earn the clothing through in-game challenges, but the black 50th Anniversary Driver Gear suit is a gift to all players.
Source: Forza via YouTube, Forza Motorsport
Hot Wheels in Forza Motorsport 7!
Brian Ekberg
Tuesday, October 30, 2018
The Forza and Hot Wheels partnership has been long and fruitful for gamers; from car packs in Forza Motorsport games to the Hot Wheels expansion for Forza Horizon 3. Next month, Forza and Hot Wheels are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hot Wheels with the release of new Hot Wheels-themed cars coming to Forza games.
The Hot Wheels Anniversary Pack will be available on November 6 as part of the November update for Forza Motorsport 7, and will include seven new Hot Wheels cars arriving for free for all Forza 7 players. Here's the list of cars:
2011 Hot Wheels Bone Shaker
2017 Hot Wheels Rip Rod
1969 Hot Wheels Twin Mill
2005 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang
1969 Hot Wheels Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe 50th Anniversary Original Version
1970 Hot Wheels Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 50th Anniversary Original Version
1963 Hot Wheels Volkswagen Beetle 50th Anniversary Original Version
In addition, the November update for Forza Motorsport 7 will also include five new Hot Wheels Driver Gear suits, which players will be able to earn in November. In addition to a special 50th anniversary Driver Gear suit which will be gifted to all players, there are five decade-specific suits from the 1950s all the way up to the 2000s. Players can earn these suits from completing in-game challenges.
Forza Horizon 4 will also be getting a new collection of Hot Wheels cars in the game, appearing over the course of several weeks in the game. The four cars coming to Forza Horizon 4 include the 2011 Hot Wheels Bone Shaker, the 2017 Hot Wheels Rip Rod, the 2005 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang, and the 1969 Hot Wheels Twin Mill. In fact, the Twin Mill is available now in Forza Horizon 4; players can earn it by winning the “Blast From the Past” Season Event in the game.