There are few surprises anymore in the automotive industry. Eagle-eyed spy photographers capture high-res images of future products months or years before they go on sale. Automakers, eager to drum up excitement for a new model, endlessly tease it leading up to its launch extravaganza. They often drop nuggets of information along the way, making each close-cropped photo newsworthy to some degree. Toyota is in on the game, too. The Japanese automaker on Twitter announced it was heading to the Los Angeles Auto Show with two new performance-oriented TRD models.

But that’s not all. A close-cropped shows the profile view of two Toyota front ends – the Avalon and Camry. We can see in the photo some upgraded exterior bits such as a body kit with a red stripe and more aggressive tires and wheels. With one tweet, Toyota told fans that in Los Angeles the automaker would (likely) reveal the Toyota Avalon TRD and Camry TRD, usurping the XSE trim for both models as the sportiest trim.

For as much as we know already, Toyota is still keeping a few tidbits of info secret until another teaser drops. According to Car and Driver, the TRD trim for both should add an upgraded or tuned suspension that improves handling. Inside, both the Avalon and Camry should get sportier interior trim bits. Toyota could beef up power from the 301-horsepower 3.5-liter V6; however, it’s unlikely to be a substantial gain. The engine could sound better thanks to a TRD sport exhaust. But that’s just speculation.

We won’t know more until Toyota drops another teaser, or we will have to wait until the L.A. Auto Show on November 28. We know the bulk of what Toyota will debut, and the stuff we don’t know is easy to guess. We could be wrong, though. Maybe the Toyota Camry and Avalon TRD will produce 400 horsepower and offer all-wheel drive. That sounds fun, but it’s doubtful.

