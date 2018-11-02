Toyota will expand the availability of its dark-trimmed Nightshade Special Editions to the 2019 Camry and Highlander in an effort to let customers add a little style to their new vehicle. The more stylish models will debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show and will go on sale in 2019.

The Nightshade Package comes on the mid-range SE grade of the Camry. It adds black parts for the rear spoiler, window moldings, mirror caps, radio antenna, door handles, and badges. The sedan also rides on a set of black 18-inch wheels. Buyers can specify these dark accents over Midnight Black Metallic, Celestial Silver, or Super White exterior paint.

The tweaks are similar for the Highlander Nightshade, and like the Camry, the package comes on the SE trim level. The black trim covers the rear spoiler, radio antenna, door handles, mirror caps, and Toyota emblems, in addition to surrounding the headlights and foglights. The SUV rides on a set of black 19-inch wheels with matching lug nuts. The dark trim will be available on models in Midnight Black Metallic, Predawn Gray Mica, Salsa Red Pearl, and Blizzard Pearl. Toyota will only build 5,000 units of the Highlander with the Nightshade package.

Toyota first introduced the Nightshade Edition on the 4Runner, Tacoma, and Tundra a few months ago. Like the Camry and Highlander, the earlier models also received a bounty of black trim. The 4Runner even had a dark chrome grille.

Toyota's Lexus luxury division follows a similar theme at the L.A. Auto Show by introducing the LX Inspiration Series (gallery above) at the event. The gargantuan SUV wears special Black Onyx and a matching set of 21-inch wheels. Black trim adorns the headlights, taillights, and window surrounds. Plus, there's a dark chrome grille surround. The cabin mixes things up by using Moonlight White semi-aniline leather on the seats, but mixes it with black parts for the headliner, center console, carpets, cargo mats, and key gloves.

Source: Toyota