The team at GM Defense has a vision for the Chevrolet Silverado, and it’s not all hugs and puppies. For those not aware, this General Motors subsidiary focuses on vehicles for military applications, and the latest concept involves a rough-and-ready version of the Silverado called the ZH2. The Fast Lane Truck found the above video recently posted at GM Defense, and what can we say? It looks like a deleted scene from the most recent Terminator film with a soundtrack borrowed from Inception. It also could hint at a proper full-size Ford F-150 Raptor fighter in the works at Chevy. More on that in a bit.

If ZH2 sounds familiar, it’s because GM Defense built a Colorado ZH2 back in 2016 to test hydrogen fuel-cell applications for military use. It seems the company is a bit more ambitious now, as the video showcases numerous applications for a fuel-cell Silverado operating in some pretty harsh environments not always friendly to electric power.

8 Photos

As presented, this hardcore Silverado would have its batteries charged by hydrogen fuel cells for a range of 400 miles. The folks at The Fast Lane Truck report that the electric powertrain is capable of generating upwards of 134 horsepower, with recharge times of only three minutes. And because a by-product of hydrogen fuel cells is water, this Silverado can create two gallons of fresh water per hour. It also rides on MultiMatic DSSV suspension, which is of particular interest to us since a similar configuration is already in use on the Colorado ZR2. It’s not a big leap to say this military Silverado could be based on tech for a civilian off-roader that matches up with Ford’s Raptor.

At least, that’s the current theory. We have no idea if this truck is real because all the vehicle footage in the video is computer-generated. There’s no word from GM Defense on additional details, but the fact that such a proposal even exists suggests there more going on behind the scenes than we know.

Hopefully, it won’t lead to Skynet launching nuclear weapons to kill us all.

Source: The Fast Lane Truck, GM Defense