November 28 – that's when we'll see the new Scambler. Finally. After a confirmation from Jeep that the pickup would make its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show, we now have an official debut date – courtesy of one leaked dealer presentation – as well as some details about this highly regarded Jeep.

The image, uncovered by a user on the Jeep Scrambler Forum, shows a silhouette of the new Scrambler along with a few key facts. The aforementioned debut date is one of those facts, as are details like an "Authentic Jeep Design," "Jeep off-road capability," "15 class-exclusive innovations," "Next generation advanced safety systems," and "Next generation infotainment systems including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto."

Outside of a shadowy silhouette, the image doesn't show us much of what we don't already know. The Scrambler will look almost identical to the Wrangler, as spy photos have pointed out, with features like a removable soft top, a tech-focused cabin – as noted by the leaked presentation image – and of course, a bed behind the rear seats.

Powertrain options for the Scrambler will essentially be the same as the Wrangler. The Scrambler will get both the 3.6-liter V6 producing 285 horsepower (213 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (353 Newton-meters) of torque, as well as the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 270 hp (201 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. Both engines will come paired to either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. We could see diesel and even plug-in hybrid options, but we don't have a confirmation from Jeep.

Following its debut at the L.A. Auto Show this month, the new Jeep Scrambler will go on sale early in 2019. Jeep will build the Scrambler at the same factory in Toledo, Ohio as the standard Wrangler.

Source: Jeep Wrangler Forum