The McLaren Senna GTR looks set for production after the Woking manufacturer confirmed some technical details of the track-only supercar. It was first unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, but only in concept form; although it was widely assumed that a small run would end up being produced.

Now we know for sure that will be the case, with the car beginning dynamic testing later this month. It will be powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 used by every other McLaren road and track car outside of its Formula 1 team, but this time it will produce 813 bhp – up from the 789 bhp of the Senna road car, and 590 lb-ft of torque (the same as the road car). We don't know how much it will weigh yet, and maybe McLaren doesn't either, but it has told us that the Senna GTR will produce 1,000 kg of downforce.

Because it's a track car, the Senna GTR will have something of a basic interior, even more so than the track-focused road car. All of the airbags will be removed, along with the central infotainment screen and folding driver display. Added will be a new race-style steering wheel with integrated gearshift paddles, and a radar-assisted, rear collision avoidance system. Air-conditioning will be carried over from the road car, however, and will be fitted as standard – because if you're a rich person having fun, you want to be comfortable, of course.

The active aerodynamic features of the road car will remain – they wouldn't be allowed on a racing car, but seeing as though this is a track toy, there is no rule book as such.

The car will also have conventional double wishbone suspension, with the geometry, springs, dampers and anti-roll bars all tracing their lineage back to McLaren’s 650S and upcoming 720S GT3 customer racing cars. Pirelli slick race tires will be fitted to maximize grip, while a race-derived braking system is expected to deliver 20 percent greater maximum deceleration, with resulting forces in excess of 3G.

When McLaren unveiled the concept Senna GTR back in March, it did so to test the waters and find out how many people would be interested in buying one. At the time it said that only 75 would be made, if it were to build it. That production number has been retained for the real thing, and every single one has already been sold for an eye-watering price of £1.1 million ($1.43M) apiece.

Source: McLaren