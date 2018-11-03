The GT-R is undeniably a superlative car, but no matter how fast, how powerful, and how snazzy it has become, it will come a time when it will reach the end of its life cycle, and that's relatively near. With that, our friends from Motor1 Italy made a rendering of what the next-generation Godzilla could look like, but it has one problem: Nissan Senior Vice President for Global Design, Alfonso Albaisa, has been firm that the next GT-R won't be Italdesign's GT-R50 – the very car that this rendering has been based on.

Still, a GT-R50 rendered as a production-ready GT-R isn't a bad idea to toy around. It's actually quite plausible; the huge opening of the grille works to cool down the supposed V6 inside the bonnet, while the narrow headlights that connect to the air intakes look fierce and sharp, albeit, it's something that the Lexus LC 500 would look like if it decides to undress its sultry and sexy curves.

Now, this rendering might not make it into production, but there's a lot of rumors going around about the upcoming GT-R. The latest one being is that the new GT-R will be electrified, or at least that's what Nissan's marketing boss Jean-Pierre Diernaz has told. Electrification is the way to go for the Japanese marque, and that may include the successors of niche offerings like the GT-R and 370Z.

Another thing we know about the upcoming GT-R is that it will be previewed in a concept, and that Albaisa and his team hasn't wrapped up its design just yet. The design chief is still waiting for the engineers to finish the engine and platform specs, that's why they can't proceed with the final sketches. But one thing's for sure – Nissan wants the GT-R to be the "fastest super sports car in the world."