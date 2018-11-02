The 6 Series Convertible is officially no more, but there’s no reason to be sad as BMW is replacing it with this gorgeous droptop. Unveiled yesterday, the company’s biggest and most luxurious cabrio is making the headlines once again courtesy of a video roundup focusing on the M850i xDrive also featured in the adjacent image gallery. It’s the temporary range topper of the lineup, with the M8 Convertible to serve as the icing on the cake once it will arrive next year.

If you’re reading Motor1.com from Europe, you’ll be happy to hear there’s going to be a more attainable version of the 8 Series Convertible. It will eschew the M850i’s twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 in favor of a twin-3.0-liter inline-six, also equipped with a pair of turbochargers. Bear in mind the smaller unit is a diesel, so it’s understandable why the 840d might not be your cup of tea. Regardless of the engine you go for, BMW will install an xDrive all-paw setup and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

When it comes to styling, the first-ever 8 Series Convertible stays true to the coupe’s sensuous appearance and is easily one of the prettiest cars in BMW’s vast portfolio. At the touch of a button, while the car is doing up to 31 mph (50 kph), the fabric roof finished in either black or anthracite silver goes down or up in only 15 seconds.

77 Photos

The 8 Series Convertible seats four people and has a trunk volume of 12.4 cubic feet (350 liters), which although is not exactly great, there’s a 50 : 50 split/folding rear seat backrest that should come in handy. Being at the top of the food chain, it comes as no surprise the new soft-top 8er is available with all the high-end features BMW has to offer, including Laserlight headlights with a high beam range of 600 meters (1,968 feet).

The coupe and cabrio body styles of the resurrected 8 Series will be joined by a more practical and equally sleek Gran Coupe, which just like the pair of two-door models, it’ll also spawn an M8 derivative as previewed by the M8 Gran Coupe Concept.

Videos: BMW