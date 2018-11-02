After refreshing the Civic Coupe and Sedan earlier this year, Honda is now launching the Civic Type R and Civic Hatcback with improvements for the 2019 model year. Both models will go on sale beginning November 3rd with MSRP starting at $21,450 for the hatch and $35,700 for the hardcore hot hatch.

The new model year brings interior enhancements for both cars, including an updated Display Audio system that now features physical buttons and a volume knob for more intuitive control, and improved Bluetooth connectivity and voice control function. The buttons on the steering wheel have been upgraded for simplified operation, while the electric parking brake has a new light indicator for when it’s engaged. Other upgrades include larger cupholders and physical buttons for fan speed on cars equipped with a dual-zone automatic climate control.

The Civic Type R carries on with its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing the same 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters). It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with automatic rev matching. As standard comes the adjustable suspension with three modes, while new is the Sonic Gray Pearl exterior color. The EPA fuel consumption numbers remain unchanged at 22/28/25 for city/highway/combined.

As for the Civic Hatchback, for 2019 the model will be available in LX, Sport, EX, EX-L with Navigation, and Sport Touring trims, with the latter carrying a starting price of $28,750. As standard, all models come fitted with the Honda Sensing suite of assistance and safety systems, which includes forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and other systems. Power still comes from a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four engine with 174 hp (130 kW) for the LX, EX and EX-L Navi trims, and 180 hp (134 kW) for the Sport and Sport Touring models.

More pricing details are available in the press release section below.

Source: Honda