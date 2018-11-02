The Civic Hatchback also gets minor improvements.
After refreshing the Civic Coupe and Sedan earlier this year, Honda is now launching the Civic Type R and Civic Hatcback with improvements for the 2019 model year. Both models will go on sale beginning November 3rd with MSRP starting at $21,450 for the hatch and $35,700 for the hardcore hot hatch.
The new model year brings interior enhancements for both cars, including an updated Display Audio system that now features physical buttons and a volume knob for more intuitive control, and improved Bluetooth connectivity and voice control function. The buttons on the steering wheel have been upgraded for simplified operation, while the electric parking brake has a new light indicator for when it’s engaged. Other upgrades include larger cupholders and physical buttons for fan speed on cars equipped with a dual-zone automatic climate control.
The Civic Type R carries on with its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing the same 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters). It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with automatic rev matching. As standard comes the adjustable suspension with three modes, while new is the Sonic Gray Pearl exterior color. The EPA fuel consumption numbers remain unchanged at 22/28/25 for city/highway/combined.
As for the Civic Hatchback, for 2019 the model will be available in LX, Sport, EX, EX-L with Navigation, and Sport Touring trims, with the latter carrying a starting price of $28,750. As standard, all models come fitted with the Honda Sensing suite of assistance and safety systems, which includes forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and other systems. Power still comes from a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four engine with 174 hp (130 kW) for the LX, EX and EX-L Navi trims, and 180 hp (134 kW) for the Sport and Sport Touring models.
More pricing details are available in the press release section below.
Source: Honda
- Honda's most powerful production car, Civic Type R, showcases its performance and sporty appearance with new Sonic Gray Pearl color
- Fun-to-drive 2019 Civic Hatchback brings comfort, versatility and premium features, including standard Honda Sensing®
- Civic Type R and Hatchback benefit from numerous interior upgrades, including an updated Display Audio system with physical volume knob
- Civic on track to be the #1 retail-selling car in America for the third straight year
The 2019 Civic Type R and Civic Hatchback return with upgraded interior features, standard Honda Sensing® on Civic Hatchback, and Sonic Gray Pearl available on Civic Type R for the first time in the U.S. The changes build on the edgy styling, fun-to-drive nature, versatility and premium features that made Civic Hatchback and Civic Type R instant hits last year after joining the award-winning 10th-generation Civic lineup. The 2019 Civic Hatchback and Civic Type R go on-sale at Honda dealerships beginning Saturday, November 3 with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP1) starting at $21,450 for Hatchback, and $35,700 for Type R (excluding $895 destination and handling).
Both models benefit from multiple interior updates designed to provide drivers with a more comfortable and efficient in-vehicle experience. Enhancements to technology and connectivity include an updated Display Audio system that now features physical buttons and a volume knob for more intuitive control, improved voice recognition and Bluetooth® connectivity, a USB sub-cord and, similar to previous models, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration standard on EX trims and above. In addition, steering wheel controls have been upgraded for simplified operation, the electronic parking brake has an indicator light for when it's engaged, the center console sports larger cupholders, and there are physical buttons for fan speed on models with dual-zone climate control.
Civic Hatchback
At 20 percent of all Civic sales, Civic Hatchback is a key player in the Civic lineup, which continues as the top-selling retail car in America this year2 -- a position it has held in each of the past two years. Civic Hatchback Sport, with its combination of eye-catching good looks and a dynamic driving feel, was named a 2017 AUTOMOBILE All-Star, a list dominated by sports cars and luxury marques. Civic Hatchback Sport, along with Civic Type R and Civic Si, also earned a coveted spot on the Car and Driver 10 Best list for 2018. Perhaps best of all, Civic Hatchback's lively demeanor doesn't detract from excellent EPA fuel economy ratings of 31/40/34 mpg3 (city/highway/combined) for the LX, EX & EX-L Navi trims with continuously variable transmission (CVT).
For 2019, Civic Hatchback again will be available in LX, Sport, EX, EX-L with Navigation, and Sport Touring trims. It's powered by a 1.5-liter DOHC direct-injected turbo in-line 4-cylinder with peak output of 174 horsepower4 in LX, EX and EX-L Navi trims. Civic Hatchback Sport and Sport Touring trims bump peak power to 180 horsepower4.
For the 2019 model year, Civic Hatchback includes Honda Sensing® safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment on all trims. Honda Sensing® includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow.
2019 Civic Hatchback Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings
|
TRIM
|
TRANSMISSION
|
MSRP1
|
MSRP including $895 Destination Charges
|
EPA Fuel Economy Ratings
|
LX
|
CVT
|
$21,450
|
$22,345
|
31/40/34
|
Sport
|
6MT
|
$22,250
|
$23,145
|
29/38/33
|
Sport
|
CVT
|
$23,050
|
$23,945
|
30/36/32
|
EX
|
CVT
|
$23,750
|
$24,645
|
31/40/34
|
EX-L Navi
|
CVT
|
$26,250
|
$27,145
|
31/40/34
|
Sport Touring
|
CVT
|
$28,750
|
$29,645
|
30/36/32
Civic Type R
Civic Type R stormed onto the U.S. market last year, with an exclusive 2.0-liter 306-horsepower direct-injected VTEC® Turbo 4-cylinder engine and 6-speed manual transmission with automatic rev matching. With an adjustable suspension that includes Comfort, Sport and +R modes, Civic Type R is suitable as a civil and practical daily driver, with 22/28/25 city/highway/combined EPA fuel economy ratings, or an aggressive track star that has shattered records at some of Europe's most celebrated racing circuits, including the famed Nürburgring.
Civic Type R has won numerous accolades since its introduction, including being named a 2018 AUTOMOBILE All-Star, and a 2018 Editor's Choice by Car and Driver. On the racing front, Civic Type R TCR dominated the Pirelli World Challenge series by way of 11 podium finishes over the 12-race season en route to the championship.
In addition to the interior updates, the 2019 Civic Type R adds Sonic Gray Pearl to its palette of exterior color choices that also includes Championship White, a color exclusive to Civic Type R.
2019 Civic Type R Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings
|TRIM
|
MSRP5
|
MSRP including $895 Destination Charges
|
EPA Fuel Economy Ratings
|
Civic Type R
|
$35,700
|
$36,595
|
22/28/25
The 2019 Civic Hatchback and Civic Type R for the U.S. market are both manufactured exclusively by Honda's Swindon, UK plant. The 2.0T engine for Civic Type R is produced in Honda's largest automobile engine plant, in Anna, Ohio, using domestic and globally sourced parts.