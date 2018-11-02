The Fiat 124 Spider plays second fiddle to the Mazda MX-5 Miata. The Miata holds cult status in the automotive community. It’s the go-to sports car for many due to its affordability and fun-to-drive factor. But the 124 Spider is nearly identical. While new sheet metal hides the Spider’s Japanese bones, there are a few differences with the engine, power output, and chassis. But even those differences aren’t enough to put the 124 Spider on the same level as the Mazda. That doesn’t mean the Fiat isn’t a fun sports car.

The video above shows just how quick the little Fiat 124 Spider Abarth is, hitting 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour) in 28.2 seconds. That’s far from supercar fast; however, that’s quick enough to draw unwanted attention from the police if you’re not careful. The video shows the Fiat hitting 136 mph (220 kph), which is the 124 Spider’s top speed.

Power comes from a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine producing 170 horsepower, according to the video. The Miata and 124 Spider are both proof horsepower isn’t everything. If you put the right engine in a lightweight sports car, you can have a quick runabout without spending hundreds of thousands of dollars.

It is a tad upsetting the 124 Spider isn’t more popular. Pricing is nearly identical between the two. The Miata is an icon, and it’s hard to push into a segment Mazda has dominated for almost 30 years. Fiat doesn’t have the name recognition to make a dent in Mazda’s sales, which is a shame.

The 124 Spider is a solid sports car for those wanting something with a bit of Italian flair. The 124 Spider doesn’t have the aggressive styling as the Miata; however, it’s different enough that customers should give it a chance.

Source: Automann-TV via YouTube